Female jailer sexually assaulted by another jailer, suit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A female Sergeant jailer is suing the Shelby County Government accusing the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of sexual harassment and not following their own investigative policy once she reported it.
The suit was filed in federal court this week. Lisa Broadnax claims in early 2015 another female jailer, Velma Ford, grabbed her buttocks. Broadnax immediately reported it to several superiors.
The suit says it was caught on video and Ford admitted it. Broadnax asked for an internal investigation, per SCSO policy. Two months later, after getting no follow up, Broadnax reached out to a chief who said the incident had not been reported to him. The chief later relocated Ford to jail east.
Over the next two years, the suit alleges Ford was allowed back to 201 Poplar to work next to Broadnax. When Broadnax complained, she was told the investigation was ‘unfounded.’ The suit claims the people who investigated the case are friends of Ford.
When Broadnax asked that other people do the investigation but that never happened. Broadnax says she’s isolated from co-workers and gets little communication from supervisors.
She’s suing for $1.5 million. An SCSO spokesperson said they cannot comment on the suit. A county spokesperson told me they will address this matter in court.
