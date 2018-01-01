First baby born in 2018 at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first baby of 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee was born at the Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.
Jack was born at 1:04 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces.
2018 kicks off Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s centennial celebration. The hospital doesn't have records all the way back to 1918, but in the last 25 years over 150,000 babies have been born at Methodist hospitals.
Methodist Hospital was founded in 1918. All of the new babies born on January 1 of the centennial year will be sporting special centennial onesies.
The very first centennial baby born at Methodist Germantown, South, and Olive Branch will all receive a special gift basket.
