First criminal homicide of 2018 happens overnight in Raleigh

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first criminal homicide of 2018 happened late Saturday night. 

    According to Memphis Police, they responded to a shooting call around 10:13 p.m. in the 5000 block of Yale Rd. When MPD arrived on the scene they found a man shot. 

    He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

    No suspect info is available at this time.

    Anyone with tips is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

