First criminal homicide of 2018 happens overnight in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first criminal homicide of 2018 happened late Saturday night.
According to Memphis Police, they responded to a shooting call around 10:13 p.m. in the 5000 block of Yale Rd. When MPD arrived on the scene they found a man shot.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspect info is available at this time.
Anyone with tips is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
