First FedEx African American woman pilot reflects on journey

Tahirah Lamont Brown made history.
She was the first African American woman to be hired by FedEx to be a pilot.
According to the FedEx blog, Brown first stepped into a cockpit back in the early 1990’s.
"I still remember it vividly as it was exhilarating. I was twenty years old. My first flight was in a Cessna 172, a four-seat single engine prop plane. My instructor in college was with me, along with my supportive, yet reluctant father in the backseat. We took off out of Long Island and flew to Greenwich, Connecticut. I was on top of the world. I could not believe that my view was the sky,” Brown said.
To make her dream a reality, she had to work two jobs to pay for college and for flight training. She even asked her family for money at one point, promising she would pay them back after.
“I felt like the world had no limits,” Brown said.
