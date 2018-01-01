First homicide of 2018 takes place in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first homicide of 2018 took place after a shooting in southeast Memphis.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. New Year's Day. Officers were called to the 6000 block of Ragan Farm Drive.
The deceased victim is Chandra Mays, 29. The investigation revealed this to be a domestic related homicide.
Detectives charged the suspect, Corry Merriweather, 31, with 1st Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment.
