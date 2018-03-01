Flooding closes multiple schools across the Mid-South

The Following Schools are closed due to flooding:
McNairy County Schools
Hardeman County Schools
Fayette County Schools
- Fayette county teachers should report to the schools at 9 a.m.
Trending stories:
- Couple charged after paramedics treating ‘miscarriage’ find live baby in trash
- Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI
- Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}