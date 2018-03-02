Flooding leads to state of emergency for one Mississippi county

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. - A state of emergency is in effect for the city of Clarksdale and Coahoma County.
According to the Mississippi emergency management services, this is in response to the potential for flooding in the coming days.
We will keep a close eye on any other counties that make this same decision.
