Food Bank helps feed the needy after winter storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South food bank is working to feed the needy after the frigid winter storms.
If you're in need, stop by the Hickory Hill Community Center Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of Ridgeway Rd.
The mobile food pantry is free and open to residents in 38141 and 38115 area codes.
Only three vouchers can be served per car. Photo ID and other proof of residency is required.
Residents also must qualify for:
- SNAP benefits (food stamps)
- Home Energy Assistance
- Supplement Security Income (SSI)
- Public Housing
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
- Medicare/Medicaid
- OR who are willing to complete and sign a self-Declaration of Income statement showing total household income is below poverty level.
