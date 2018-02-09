  • Former Memphis Tigers coach, Josh Pastner, accused of sexual assault

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new lawsuit filed in Arizona Thursday, accuses former Memphis Tigers coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault. According to KOLD in Tuscon, a counter suit has been filed in response to Pastner's defamation suit he filed against Ron Bell.

    Bell has publicly accused Pastner of breaking NCAA rules.

    According to the counterclaim, Pastner allegedly assaulted Bell's girlfriend in Houston when Bell and his girlfriend traveled there for a University of Memphis basketball game.

    Pastner filed a defamation suit last year, after Bell claimed Pastner asked Bell to pay illegal benefits to players.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories