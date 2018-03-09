  • Former Memphis V.A. nursing assistant indicted on civil rights offense

    By: Greg Coy

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former nursing assistant at the Memphis V.A. was indicted on a civil rights offense Thursday.

    The United State attorney told FOX13 Adrian Wiggins, 53,  assaulted a patient.

    Prosecutors said Wiggins repeatedly hit the patient several times and caused bodily injury.

    The patient was identified by the initial "W.B."

    FOX13 is working to determine why the U.S. Attorney decided to pursue the civil rights offense.

    We read both the arrest warrant and the indictment, neither mention any specifics about the crime.

    After researching the Federal Civil Rights Statues, Title 18 makes it illegal to commit a crime, in this case, bodily injury based on race, color, religion, gender identity, disability, or national origin.

    If convicted, Wiggins could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

