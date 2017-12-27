Former MPD officer embraces new career as pastor

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Colonel with the Memphis Police Department is embracing his new career after retiring from MPD in July.

Colonel Kirkwood retired during one of the most violent years in Memphis.

Five months after taking off his Memphis Police badge off for the last time, James Kirkwood said he has no regrets.

“My wife Beverly often ask do you miss it, are you missing it yet and I say no I don’t miss it,” Kirkwood said.

For 31 years and 11 months Kirkwood moved up the ranks in the Memphis Police Department.

From a patrolman, to a sergeant, a lieutenant, major, and finally colonel.

Kirkwood told FOX13 from birth he was devoted to serving and making his community better.

“Believe it or not when I was a boy there was a police officer named ‘Dirty Slim’ and I saw him beat up a man in the projects, Scotterfield.

I saw him beat up this man and I was like this is not right. It was that day it was birthed in me to be a policemen,” Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood’s last year as a Colonel at the Old Allen police station, he oversaw and participated in several community policing initiatives in troubled neighborhoods.

According to numbers from the Memphis Police Department his efforts toward community policing decreased crime in Frayser and Raleigh by half in the three years he was at Old Allen.

“For me Jeremy, the police department was always ministry. People would always ask me that how do you preach and then go out here and police,” Kirkwood said.

In 2016 Memphis had a record breaking year with 228 homicides, that number slightly lower so far in 2017 with more than 190.

Kirkwood said even in retirement crime in Memphis still has the same effect on him.

“For me the violence that we see is a cry for help, it’s that same cry for help I often saw as a police officer that hasn’t changed. As a colonel, it was a cry for help. It was a community crying,” Kirkwood said.

In Kirkwood’s new career he said he’s still protecting and serving.

“When you look today I’m still answering that same call, fighting that same fight trying to figure out how do we as a church, we as a community, faith believers, and those of us who believe in Christ.

How do we come forward and bring about healing.,” Kirkwood said.

Going into a new year the former Colonel said he’ll be busy establishing relationships between faith based leaders, the community, and police.

“So I know we are going to win, I’m just enjoying the journey to see the victory,” Kirkwood said.

