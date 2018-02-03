Former Olive Branch officer's home raided for drugs

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - FOX13 has learned that a former Olive Branch officer's home was raided for drugs Friday.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 Frederick Lee Jenkins' home located on Choctaw Trails was raided, and investigators found a large amount of marijuana and cash.
Rasco told us Jenkins is facing charges for the sale of marijuana.
This isn't the first time Jenkins' home has been raided. A 2016 investigation into illegal activity in Olive Branch led to the arrests of Frederick Lee Jenkins and Mary Stephanie Jenkins and the seizure of guns, drugs and money.
RELATED: Drugs, guns and money seized from Olive Branch home
The two were charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and felony conspiracy.
