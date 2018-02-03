  • Former Olive Branch officer's home raided for drugs

    By: Tom Dees

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - FOX13 has learned that a former Olive Branch officer's home was raided for drugs Friday. 

    DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 Frederick Lee Jenkins' home located on Choctaw Trails was raided, and investigators found a large amount of marijuana and cash. 

    Rasco told us Jenkins is facing charges for the sale of marijuana. 

    This isn't the first time Jenkins' home has been raided. A 2016 investigation into illegal activity in Olive Branch led to the arrests of Frederick Lee Jenkins and Mary Stephanie Jenkins and the seizure of guns, drugs and money.

    The two were charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and felony conspiracy.

