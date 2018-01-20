  • SCSO jailers arrested in check fraud scheme

    By: Greg Coy

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a former Shelby County Corrections deputy and five current Shelby County Corrections deputies were arrested Friday in a check kiting scheme. 

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Office initiated the investigation. Arrest warrants were obtained on the six individuals, including one who had been previously terminated. 

    Those arrested include: 

    • Shaparis Rice
    • Travis Deshun Logwood (previously terminated)
    • Randy Jones
    • Jacqueline Holmes
    • Jameshia Trenell
    • Alexis McNeil

     

    The charges range from theft of property $1,000 to $10,000.

    All five Shelby County Corrections deputies have been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

