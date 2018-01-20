SCSO jailers arrested in check fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a former Shelby County Corrections deputy and five current Shelby County Corrections deputies were arrested Friday in a check kiting scheme.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office initiated the investigation. Arrest warrants were obtained on the six individuals, including one who had been previously terminated.
Those arrested include:
- Shaparis Rice
- Travis Deshun Logwood (previously terminated)
- Randy Jones
- Jacqueline Holmes
- Jameshia Trenell
- Alexis McNeil
The charges range from theft of property $1,000 to $10,000.
All five Shelby County Corrections deputies have been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
