  • Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis being considered for city planner

    Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis is on the agenda at the Horn Lake Mayor and Board of Alderman. 

    Davis is being considered for the next City Planner for Horn Lake, however, Mayor Alan Latimer said he will veto any motion to hire him. Davis had to repay more $100,000 in tax payer money to Southaven that the State Auditor said he misspent. 

    He was also found not guilty in a DeSoto County criminal trial for allegedly buying a city vehicle illegally and using city gas illegally.  

    Horn Lake Alderman Charlie Roberts tried to hire Davis as a City Economic Director, but the city never moved forward. Mayor Alan Latimer said he would veto any measure to do so. 
    Roberts told FOX13, if it comes down to it, he has the votes to override the Mayors veto.

