Four wanted in multiple business burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for four people who they believe burglarized multiple businesses.
The first incident happened Thursday, January 18th, at the Shell Gas Station located at 2310 N Germantown Pkwy.
The business was broken into during the early morning hours, according to MPD. Surveillance video released shows at least three suspects. Officials said numerous packs of cigarettes and other merchandise were taken during the burglary.
Just 10 minutes later, the same suspects broke into the Shell gas station located at 1709 Whitten Rd.
MPD said the suspects stole the same type of merchandise.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information that could help lead police to any arrests, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
