Fox Meadows convenience store closed as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Fox Meadows convenience store was closed as a public nuisance Wednesday because it has become a haven for drug trafficking and other criminal activity, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
The owner of the Stop and Shop at 3193 S. Mendenhall told FOX13, he was blindsided as officers went inside his business Wednesday afternoon to shut it down.
However, the DA’s office told FOX13 ownership has not responded to two letters from the DA’s Office asking the owner to address the criminal activity occurring on the premises.
FOX13 Learned in the past two years, police have responded to 489 dispatch calls to the location for various disturbances and initiated 53 incident reports for drug trafficking, assaults, intimidation, thefts, burglary, vandalism, shoplifting and robbery.
At least 35 arrests were made.
Two arrests made today at the location. pic.twitter.com/MqPQJtXhaT— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 7, 2018
Two arrests were made Wednesday at the shop before the shutdown. Clifton Withers, 24 and Fredrick Bankston, 41.
Members of the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit have documented numerous instances of hand-to-hand exchanges with persons leaning into cars briefly, loitering and other activity indicative of narcotic sales.
A petition for a Temporary Injunction/Restraining Order filed by Gen. Weirich and City Atty. Bruce McMullen names Hani Deumah as the owner of Stop and Shop. A hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 13 in Environmental Court/General Sessions Division 14.
