0 FOX13 Investigates: City signs non-disclosure agreement over Confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 17 City of Memphis employees signed paperwork agreeing not to talk about Confederate statues.

The non-disclosure agreements were signed back at the beginning of the month when the statues were moved to a new secret hiding spot.

Lee Millar with the Sons of Confederate Veterans said, “That is just one more piece of evidence in the fraud that the city is committing against the citizens of Memphis and the state and American history.”

The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit last week to stop the new owners from selling or moving the statues again.

That temporary injunction was granted on Monday by a Nashville judge. The city argued they’re not involved because they sold the land to a private company.

Millar said the non-disclosure agreement, which he didn’t know about until we told him on Monday, said this shows the city is still very much a part of this fight adding, “They used city employees. The facility was guarded by city employees so clearly the city is still involved.”

A city spokesperson said this type of confidential agreement is typical when information needs to be kept private. The spokesperson said employees signed the form voluntarily.

There is a section of the form has that allows the city to discipline, even terminate the employee for violating the agreement. FOX13 confirmed from multiple sources the statues were housed for a brief time at the helicopter hangar at Memphis Police Academy.

“It's not been announced, but I think I have a good idea. I think I know where the statues are.” A spokesperson for Memphis Greenspace said on Monday the statues are being stored safely in a non-disclosed location until further notice.

"We, Memphis Greenspace, are continuing to do exactly as the court ordered today. We promise to fulfill our mission by preserving the statues, ensuring the safety of our parks, and activating our plan through collaborative programming and community engagement. To support Memphis Greenspace's efforts, please donate by visiting memphisgreenspace.org."

