FOX13 Investigates: Confederate statues could be moved to new storage facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned 17 city employees signed a non-disclosure agreement at the beginning of January when the Confederate statues were moved in the middle of the night to a new storage facility.
A judge is also scheduled to rule on Monday about what Memphis green space and the owners of the statues can legally do to those statues going forward.
