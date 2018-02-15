FOX13 investigates how backpacks can protect students during mass shootings

BATESVILLE, Miss. - Since January first of this year, there have been 13 school shootings.
Now, a Mississippi man has gone viral after showing concerned parents and students that school books can save lives during a mass shooting.
Batesville native, Rickey Red, put four textbooks in a backpack, placed it on a manikin, then fired several shots. The video shows that the bullets only penetrated the first three textbooks.
Red told his Facebook audience the videos are, "Meant to demonstrate the need to use the resources available in order to provide another level of protection."
If the student doesn't have textbooks, a certified bulletproof backpack can also save lives.
The maker of these backpacks claims to provide another layer of security to students.
Tonight on FOX13 News, we put the backpack that can 'stop a bullet' to the test. Find out if it passed, tonight at 10.
