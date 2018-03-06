0 FOX13 Investigates: Thousands of dangerous drugs are missing or stolen in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 investigates the opioid crisis in Tennessee. The Drug Enforcement Agency said more than 3,200 opioids are lost or missing in the state.

The main reasons the drugs were lost during delivery taken by pharmaceutical employees, or stolen during break-ins.

A FOX13 investigation discovered opioid crisis is also caused by a lack of inventory controls from manufacturer to retailer, pharmacy and customer.

"These drugs need to be locked up as tight as we recommend firearms," said Ted Bender, Ph.D. He is the CEO of Turning Point Addiction Campuses.

FOX13 showed Dr. Bender the data we obtained the from Drug Enforcement Agency. The number of missing and lost narcotics and opioids in Memphis and Tennessee during a nearly three year period.

According to the data, there were 139 cases of drugs stolen during some kind of break-in. Employee theft accounted for 42 cases. The most common way drugs end up missing or lost is during delivery with nearly 570 cases.

Dr. Bender couldn't believe the number of lost pills because of the inventory controls at Turning Point, an addiction center.

"We are missing one pill we do through a lock down procedure. we will scour the med department to see if we can find it," said Bender.

"Let's see if we can find Millington in there," said Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland as he looked over the DEA data. Roland and other commissioners want to sue big pharma for creating an opined crisis in Shelby County. He wants to push for more inventory controls and security around retail pharmacies.

"We are already asking those questions and believe me it will be picked up steam just as soon as we get through with this interview," said Commissioner Roland.

FOX13 emailed some of the DEA data to the TN Pharmacist Association. The association called the DEA disturbing but said some of the transport loss maybe from theft from the delivery truck or when it is delivered to the patients home.

