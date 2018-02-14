FOX13 Investigates: What are renters' rights?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Renters complaining about substandard housing flood our FOX13 tipline asking for help.
What can they do? What are their rights? FOX13 investigates what are the laws in the state of Tennessee about how soon must a landlord fix that leaky faucet or backed up toilet.
We ask the Memphis Fair Housing Center what options does a tenant have if the landlord refuses to make repairs. For the first time ever, we track which communities have the most complaints among tenants.
FOX13's Greg Coy will have a full report Thursday on FOX13 News at 9.
