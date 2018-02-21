0 FOX13 investigation inspires councilman to push for change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One city councilman wants the Jim Strickland Administration to hire more code enforcement officers to help tenants living in rundown apartments.

Memphis Councilman Edmund Ford watched our reports on FOX13 about Renters Rights.

Ford is the budget chairman and believes more code enforcement officers would force landlords to bring their apartments up to code.

"This important. This is something that just don't effect District 6 but effects every other council districts as well,” said Councilman Ford, Junior.

The answer Ford got from the City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht is there are 50 code enforcement officers to inspect and investigate. FOX13 asked Director Knecht if the city has enough?

His answer: "I just don't think adding people to the equation is the answer right away. We have to be more intentional about it."

Knecht told FOX13 code enforcement has enough officers to do a massive sweep as it did at Kimball Cabana after FOX13 called about tenants complaining about not having any running water.

Councilman Ford told FOX13 he has questioned the past and current mayors about the number of officers who handle everything from apartments to tall grass to abandoned properties.

Ford said if more officers are needed, now is the time to ask as the new budget is being crafted.

"Let us ask these questions ahead of time so at the last second we don't get hit with, 'We have these needs and we have these needs, but the money for these needs are not necessarily there.'”

FOX13 filed an open records request with the City of Memphis on February 5th to find out how many of the 3-1-1 calls were from renters asking for code enforcement to investigate complaints against their landlord.

We were told it would be February 27th at the earliest before those numbers would be made available.

