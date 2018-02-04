FOX13's Mearl Purvis speaks to Memphis Association of Black Journalists

Fox 13's Anchor Mearl Purvis joined an esteemed panel of journalists Saturday.
The event offered the chance to those from all media platforms, to ask questions and hear from trailblazers like Mearl Purvis.
The event was hosted by the Memphis Association of Black Journalists, and welcomed some of the area's 'Most Trusted Women in Memphis Media.'
