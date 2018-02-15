Frayser middle school placed on lock down after shots fired call near school, given all clear

Georgian Hills Junior High school was placed on lock down earlier today.
Police were called to a shots fired call near the school around noon.
According to SCS, it was a precautionary measure and the school has since been given the all clear.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about any possible suspects in this incident.
Full SCS statement:
"Georgian Hills was on a precautionary lockdown as authorities investigated a situation in the neighborhood. Students were held safely in their classrooms until we were given the all clear."
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- Florida school shooting: At hospital, anxious father can't find daughter
- Man walking down the street critically shot in Parkway Village, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}