Free dental work: 2-day clinic being held in Memphis

A free dental clinic will be held in Memphis on Friday.
The third annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church. It will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Bellevue Baptist Church is located at 2000 Appling Road in Cordova.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright makes long-awaited first court appearance in Memphis
- Woman tries to transfer money at Walmart to pay mom’s rent, but it never sends
- 17-year-old shot in head at Memphis restaurant
- More snow and ice? Projections show another round of winter weather
The free clinic aims to help underserved and underinsured people living in Memphis and around the Mid-South. Since it began in 2016, MidMOM has provided more than $2.3 million worth of dentistry to 4,200+ patients.
For more information about the clinic, watch the video below:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}