  Free dental work: 2-day clinic being held in Memphis

    Updated:

    A free dental clinic will be held in Memphis on Friday.

    The third annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church. It will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

    Bellevue Baptist Church is located at 2000 Appling Road in Cordova.

    The free clinic aims to help underserved and underinsured people living in Memphis and around the Mid-South. Since it began in 2016, MidMOM has provided more than $2.3 million worth of dentistry to 4,200+ patients.

