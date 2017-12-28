  • Freezing Temps: Warming center available across the city

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With temps dropping below freezing, the city of Memphis is implementing a cold weather plan for those in need.

    Officials told FOX13 primary locations are usually malls, shopping centers, libraries, and community centers.

    •  Benjamin Hooks Central Library (3030 Poplar Ave)- Warming Center will be open from December 27 to January 1 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m each night.
    • Memphis Union Mission (383 Poplar Ave) - Overnight shelter accommodations
    • The Salivation Army (696 Jackson Ave)- Overnight shelter accommodations

    Memphis Light Gas and Water is also implemented a cold weather policy. 

    Since the forecasted wind chill factor will not exceed 33 degrees for over 24 hours, MLGW did not disconnect residents on December 27th.

    For more information on warming centers, contact the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management 901-636-2525

