Friends, family pays respects to boaters who went missing in Mississippi River

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family and friends of two men who drowned in the Mississippi River remembered their lives today.

The two men were on a tugboat when it sank last month. The body of Anquavius Jamison was recovered, but his stepfather's body is still missing.

RELATED: 2 missing after boat sinks on Mississippi River

Jamison's godmother Leisa Hall said the two were a dynamic duo, and Pigram was there for his stepson until the very end.

“That’s the reason Anquavius was out there working. He was teaching him how to be a man and make money. And that’s a beautiful thing to be able to step up to the plate like that,” Hall said.

RELATED: Body found from tugboat that sank in Mississippi River with 2 men aboard

Ten days after the vessel sank, Jamison's body was recovered, along with the ship.

Jamison's mother, Kim, took the time to thank those who helped in the search.

Pigram’s body is still out there, and Hall said the search must continue.

“We’re going to miss Keith as well. They haven’t found his body and I’m hoping we find him so we can find some closure,” Hall said.

HAPPENING NOW: Packed house for funeral of Anquavius Jamison and Keith Pigram, two missing boaters in Mississippi River last month. pic.twitter.com/7vwPq0pSrt — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 6, 2018

Hall also had a message to those who helped in the search.

“We want to thank everyone for the messages, the texts, the calls, and drop bys. Thank you. Thank you,” Hall told FOX13.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.