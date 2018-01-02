Frigid temps often means more customers for auto repair shops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a busy Tuesday at Christian Brothers Automotive in Southaven.
Shop foreman, Matthew Leach, said frigid temperatures often means more customers.
“Batteries are failing, cars don’t want to start, people are really concerned that their cars will freeze up and it does happen mainly because of the lack of maintenance,” Leach said.
Around noon, Leach checked his third dead battery of the day. He said winterizing a car around October or November can prevent this from happening.
“The problem is once they get so cold it just puts a drain on them,” Leach said. “They don’t want to function properly and it will kill them overnight.”
When using the defroster, Leach recommends also using the foot warmer because as heat rises, it will help to warm the car as well as the windshield.
“That’s going to keep your windshield from freezing while you’re driving especially if there’s moisture, any kind of rain or sleet,” Leach said. “You want to keep that windshield warm enough to have everything melt off and come off the windshield.”
Leach recommends buying an additive to help keep windshield wipers and blades in good shape.
“It will help keep it from freezing,” Leach said. “Should be checked and filled with every oil change and you can check I whenever you get gas as well.”
