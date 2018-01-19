Gangster Disciple 'Governor' sentenced to 30 years

JACKSON, Tenn. - A Gangster Disciple gang member has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise, according to U.S. Department of Justice.
Byron Purdy, also known as "Lil B" or "Ghetto," of Jackson, Tennessee was sentenced Friday. Purdy will additionally have five years of supervised release.
The Gangster Disciples is a highly organized national gang active in more than 24 states. The highest-ranking Gangster Disciple within the State of Tennessee holds the title of “Governor.”
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Purdy directed other members and associates of the gang to carry out unlawful activities.
"Purdy was responsible for coordinating criminal activities with other Gangster Disciples gang leaders throughout the United States, supervising the criminal activities of the gang, issuing orders to kill rivals and disobedient gang subordinates, and presiding over Gangster Disciples meetings."
- United States Department of Justice
The 38-year-old participated in activities of the gang, including acts involving murder, kidnapping, assault, narcotics distribution, intimidation of witnesses, and weapons trafficking.
Purdy’s involvement with the Gangster Disciples spanned approximately 20 years.
