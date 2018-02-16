0 Gangster Disciples member sentenced for violent incident involving repo men

A West Memphis gang member was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Marvin Meux, 45, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Meux was originally arrested by state authorities on October 21, 2015 after officers responded to two people being held at gunpoint. The two was trying to repossess a car registered to Meux.

While they were attempting to take the car back, Meux jumped in the car and drove away. One of the repo employees was still inside.

Eventually Meux drove back, the employee jumped out of the car and Meux chased him a small black gun.

The two employees were eventually able to get away.

Officers searched the home of Meux and located an SKS assault rifle and a .38 caliber revolver.

According to the press release, " Meux is identified as a member of a gang known as the Gangster Disciples in West Memphis. Judge Moody sentenced Meux pursuant to the Armed Career Criminal Act statute, which mandates enhanced penalties if the defendant had previously been convicted of three or more violent offenses or serious drug offenses."

