Gas engine recalled after risk of fuel leak and fire hazard

    Kohler gasoline engine models have been recalled due to risk of fuel leak and possible fire hazard.

    Officials told FOX13 engine models SH265, CH245, CH255, CH270, CH395, CH440, and ECH440 are included in the recall.

    The engines have a faulty fuel cap, which can allow over-pressurization in the fuel tank. This can lead to a fuel leak and fire hazard.

    Each engine was used in a variety of outdoor power equipment, like log splitters, generators, wood chippers, stump grinders, pressure washers, water pumps and snow brushes. 

    Here's a breakdown of each model number and the spec numbers.

     

    Consumers are told to immediately stop using products with the recalled engines and contact Kohler to schedule a free repair. 

    About 24,000 units were sold. For more information on this recall, click here

     

