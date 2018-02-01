Gas station destroyed by early morning fire

A Memphis business went up in flames so intense that firefighters had to back off because the flames were so intense.
Memphis Fire Department were called to the CITGO on the 1500 block of Cherry Road around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
Although part of the building collapsed, there were no injuries. Memphis fire said the flames did not spread to any neighboring businesses, however, there is extensive smoke damage to two buildings.
FOX13 is working to learn the cause of the fire.
We are monitoring this developing story live on Good Morning Memphis.
