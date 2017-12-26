Generator recalled after reports of a fuel leakage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Honda portable generator has been recalled after 38 reports of a fuel leakage from the carburetor.
Investigators said the fuel leakage can lead to a fire and burn hazards.
Officials' told FOX13 at least 34,000 generators have been sold.
The models number recalled are EB2800i and EG2800i. All recalled portable generators have a red front and black metal frame.
Serial numbers recalled are EAAA -1000037 thru 1015421 and EABA -2000047 thru 2020152.
If you have bought this generator, immediately stop using the product and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.
The was product sold at nationwide authorized Honda power equipment dealers and Home Depot stores nationwide from September 2016 to November 2017 for about $1,150.
