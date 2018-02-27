Germantown High student accidentally shoots another student with BB gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Germantown High School principal had to notify parents after an accidental shooting at the high school Tuesday.
We've learned a student was shot by a BB gun that was brought to campus after school hours.
The student who was accidentally shot is expected to be okay.
Germantown High School has confirmed that the student who brought the gun to school will be disciplined.
"By no means was there any intent to threaten or harm the other student, however this is still a situation and cannot be ignored."
- Principal Harmon
Click here for the full message from Barbara Harmon, principal of Germantown High School.
