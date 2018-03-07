Germantown man charged after gun falls out of holster, fires in doctor's office

A Germantown man was charged after his handgun fell onto the ground and fired. Police said the bullet was close to hitting two people.
Christopher Tucker said he was talking an employee and when he went to sit down, his Cobra .38 fell out of the holster, police said.
After hitting the ground, the bullet went through a wall and fell into a trash can. Police said an employee had just entered the room, and was within feet of being hit.
Tucker is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment.
