Germantown Police investigating two armed robberies

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The Germantown Police Department is investigating two robberies.
The robberies occurred in the 7200 block of Cedar Lane and at the intersection of McVay and Riverdale on January 29 at approximately 1:24 p.m. The first victim, 79, was approached in his driveway in the 7200 block of Cedar Lane by an African American male wearing a red shirt and armed with a gun. The suspect demanded money from the victim.
The same suspect then approached a second victim, 63, as she was jogging near the intersection of McVay and Riverdale. The suspect presented the gun and demanded the victim’s cell phone.
The suspect was seen entering a black Honda Accord bearing TN tag 213FMH, which was stolen in a carjacking in Shelby County on January 28. The vehicle was occupied by a second African American male suspect.
The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Riverdale from McVay. There were no injuries reported.
At approximately 7 p.m. on January 29, Memphis Police reported that the Honda Accord used in the robberies had been recovered and two juvenile suspects had been arrested.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to immediately contact Germantown CrimeStoppers at (901) 757- 2274.
