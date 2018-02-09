  • "Get a 40-year head start," FedEx says in response to Amazon shipping plans

    By: Kristin Leigh

    Updated:

    FedEx produced a cheeky video, telling companies interested in e-commerce and the shipping industry, “First, get a 40-year head start.” 

    Amazon is weeks away from entering the shipping industry, according to a report Friday by the Wall Street Journal, which cited “people familiar with the matter.”

    Trending stories:

    The headline read of the article read, “Amazon to launch delivery service that would vie with FedEx, UPS.”
    FedEx released a statement in response, which read, “The headline in today’s Wall Street Journal demonstrates a lack of basic understanding of the full scale of the global transportation industry.”
    “A much clearer explanation of what it takes to truly provide outstanding service to e-commerce and all customers is featured in a video available on http://fedex.com/dream,” the statement continued.
    FOX13 Consumer Investigator Kristin Leigh is working to learn more about the new Amazon service, and how it may impact Memphis-based FedEx. Watch her full report on FOX13 News at 5:00. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories