"Get a 40-year head start," FedEx says in response to Amazon shipping plans

FedEx produced a cheeky video, telling companies interested in e-commerce and the shipping industry, “First, get a 40-year head start.”
Amazon is weeks away from entering the shipping industry, according to a report Friday by the Wall Street Journal, which cited “people familiar with the matter.”
The headline read of the article read, “Amazon to launch delivery service that would vie with FedEx, UPS.”
FedEx released a statement in response, which read, “The headline in today’s Wall Street Journal demonstrates a lack of basic understanding of the full scale of the global transportation industry.”
“A much clearer explanation of what it takes to truly provide outstanding service to e-commerce and all customers is featured in a video available on http://fedex.com/dream,” the statement continued.
FOX13 Consumer Investigator Kristin Leigh is working to learn more about the new Amazon service, and how it may impact Memphis-based FedEx. Watch her full report on FOX13 News at 5:00.
