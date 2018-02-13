  • MPD: Girlfriend grabs gun in Southeast Memphis; shoots, kills boyfriend

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after one man was shot and killed in southeast Memphis. 

    According to police, a boyfriend and girlfriend were arguing. The girlfriend eventually grabbed a gun and shot at her boyfriend. 

    This happened on the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle around 3:45 a.m. 

    Trending stories:

    He was dead when police arrived. 

    One woman, who told police she was awoken by the arguing, was able to tell police what happened. 

    Two kids were also inside the apartment during the shooting. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories