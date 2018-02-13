MPD: Girlfriend grabs gun in Southeast Memphis; shoots, kills boyfriend

Memphis police are investigating after one man was shot and killed in southeast Memphis.
According to police, a boyfriend and girlfriend were arguing. The girlfriend eventually grabbed a gun and shot at her boyfriend.
@ 4 a.m., offcs responded to a domestic violence shooting at 3764 Robin Park Circle. One male, 31, was shot and pronounced deceased. One female is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 13, 2018
This happened on the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle around 3:45 a.m.
Trending stories:
- Police pull car riddled with bullets over in Hickory Hill, shooting victim found inside
- Teen victim, witness in rape trial found dead
- I-40 shooting leaves 19-year-old pregnant girl in non-critical condition, baby critical
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
He was dead when police arrived.
One woman, who told police she was awoken by the arguing, was able to tell police what happened.
Two kids were also inside the apartment during the shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}