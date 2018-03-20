Goodwill holding job fair

Need a job? Goodwill is hiring.
The non-profit is hosting a hiring event Tuesday March 20, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the American Job Center, 3040 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis TN 38111.
They will be hiring for the following positions at all of their Memphis stores:
- Assistant Team Leaders (Assistant Store Managers)
- ADC Attendants
- Cashiers/Sales Associates
- Retail Store Associates –Donor Greeter
- Retail Store Associates – Grader
- Retail Store Associates – Pricer
- Retail Store Associates – Hanger
- Truck Drivers
- Maintenance Technicians
- Receptionist
