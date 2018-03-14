One person is dead and two others were injured when an apartment fire went up in flames.
Memphis Fire Fighters battled a massive fire on the 2300 block of Dwight Road.
Trending stories:
- Two toddlers, parents dead in Washington state murder-suicide
- 12-year-old makes out will just in case he dies in school shooting
- Items found near dead newborn twins could help solve case
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The complex is called the Whispering Pines Apartments.
"I woke up from the smoke detector going off. I looked outside and my nextdoor neighbors house is on fire. I got my other neighbors out and his kids and we tried to get the other guy out the old guy but we couldn't get him," tenant Melvin Macklin said.
The victims' family identified him as Kenny Moe. They told FOX13 he was a grandfather.
The flames ripped through the building around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire. MFD said one pulled a muscle. We do not know why the second firefighter was injured.
MPD said six families are displaced.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}