Grizzlies' lackluster season impacting local businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The lackluster season of the Memphis Grizzlies is having an impact on downtown businesses. They told us the fans are not spending the amount of money during past winning seasons.

In some cases, their business has dropped more than 10-percent this season compared to last.

Friday night’s game should draw a crowd with the return of former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph. His Sacramento Kings teammates and coach did exude confidence when FOX 13 asked if they would win the game.

Grizzlies want a win but would not be surprised if the home team lost. We caught up with Patrick Blake on his way to the FedEx Forum.

“We used to be really good but this year we are not that great anymore,” said Blake.

If the team isn’t winning then Blake is not spending money after the game.

“I just really come to the game and not spend money.”

FOX13 went to four local restaurants downtown, including burger famous SOB. Executive Chief Zach Park remembers those playoff runs when, “we made a lot of money back then.”

Park said the Grizz losing season and just barely 500-record at home hurts business.

“I have got to take a look at what I am ordering, and how much I am order so I don’t throw food out,” said Park as he prepared a meal.

Even the local cigar bar, Robusto by Havana Mix, said business is down when they expected to be up.

“We are in eye shot of the FedEx forum. I love it. The Grizzlies are on a two-game winning streak. Every time they win, we do better, but they’ve have been losing more than they have been winning,” said Rob Hunter, Jr.

