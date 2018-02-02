Guesthouse at Graceland owners in legal fight with management company

The Guesthouse at Graceland has received a temporary restraining order against the management company they hired to manage the hotel.
Owners of the Guest House at Graceland claim in a lawsuit that the management company, Pyramid Tennessee Management LLC, has caused significant losses to GHG for breaking their management agreement.
Trending stories:
- TN woman escapes after being kidnapped and beaten by boyfriend
- Man arrested for taking Arkansas teen across state lines
- Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, breaks down the legal battle between what was supposed to be one of Memphis’ crowding jewels.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}