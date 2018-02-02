  • Guesthouse at Graceland owners in legal fight with management company

    By: Jim Spiewak

    The Guesthouse at Graceland has received a temporary restraining order against the management company they hired to manage the hotel.

    Owners of the Guest House at Graceland claim in a lawsuit that the management company, Pyramid Tennessee Management LLC, has caused significant losses to GHG for breaking their management agreement.

    Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, breaks down the legal battle between what was supposed to be one of Memphis’ crowding jewels.  

