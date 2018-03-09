  • Guns and drugs found during West Memphis traffic stop

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas - Two convicted felons were arrested in West Memphis after a traffic stop on Thursday.

    Barndon Barrett and Christopher Mitchell were both charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of drugs and a firearm, and possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to sell.

    West Memphis police told FOX13 the men has ecstasy, Mitchell also has a Xanax.

    Investigators said two revolvers were discovered in the car.

    Both men are behind bars in teh West Memphis jail, their first court appearance is Friday at 8:30 a.m.

