Guns and drugs found during West Memphis traffic stop

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas - Two convicted felons were arrested in West Memphis after a traffic stop on Thursday.
Barndon Barrett and Christopher Mitchell were both charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of drugs and a firearm, and possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to sell.
West Memphis police told FOX13 the men has ecstasy, Mitchell also has a Xanax.
Investigators said two revolvers were discovered in the car.
Both men are behind bars in teh West Memphis jail, their first court appearance is Friday at 8:30 a.m.
