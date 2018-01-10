Hamilton High students protest to support principal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students at Hamilton High School are protesting to keep their principal after a grading scandal.
Former principal Moneka Smith was suspended in December after Shelby County Schools received reports that grades were being changed by Smith.
SCS principal suspended, grade floors banned after grading issues at Hamilton HS
Students stood in solidarity on Elvis Presley Blvd. around 8:30 Wednesday morning in support of Smith.

