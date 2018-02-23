Health department confirms second pediatric flu death in Mississippi during 2017-2018 season

JACKSON, Miss. - A second child has died from the flu in Mississippi during the 2017-2018 flu season. The Mississippi State Department of Health define pediatric deaths as deaths of individuals under 18 years of age.
The most recent death occurred in Central Mississippi.
There have been a total of 18 pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since pediatric flu deaths became reportable in the 2008-2009 flu season.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested for killing two former Kingsbury High School students, police say
- Husband, wife found dead in Memphis apartment that went up in flames
- Man beats up girlfriend, puts her in trunk of car for texting other men, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}