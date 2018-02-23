  • Health department confirms second pediatric flu death in Mississippi during 2017-2018 season

    JACKSON, Miss. - A second child has died from the flu in Mississippi during the 2017-2018 flu season. The Mississippi State Department of Health define pediatric deaths as deaths of individuals under 18 years of age. 

    The most recent death occurred in Central Mississippi.

    There have been a total of 18 pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since pediatric flu deaths became reportable in the 2008-2009 flu season. 

