MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department said a case of the measles was traced in an international traveler at the Memphis International Airport, Monday.

Officials told FOX13 the person was immediately placed in isolation and sought medical care.

Therefore, the public faced minimal risk of exposure.

SCHD said individuals at risk have been notified or are being notified. Those individuals are being closely monitored

Measles are considered a highly contagious viral infection. This sickness comes with a generalized rash and high fever, accompanied by cough, red eyes, and runny nose. The measles can last five to six days.

Individuals who contract the measles can spread the infection for four days before developing a rash and four days after the rash begins.

The SCHD has a list of ways you can protect yourself and your family from the measles:

• Babies should receive the first measles vaccine at 12-15 months of age. Children older than this who have not yet received a measles vaccine (given as MMR or Measles-Mumps-Rubella) should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

• Vaccinating older children is the best way to protect children who are too young to receive the MMR vaccine.

• Two doses of measles vaccine are required for full protection and required for school entry. Children usually get the second measles shot at four to six years of age before going to school.

• People who have only one dose are at slightly higher risk of infection than those with two doses.

• People born before 1957 are generally assumed to be immune to measles through illness in childhood.

• Vaccinations are very safe. The benefits far outweigh any risks. Side effects are usually mild, such as soreness where the shot was given.

• Be sure you and your family members have each had two doses prior to international travel.

• Some individuals have weakened immune systems and may not be able to be vaccinated; when the community is vaccinated, it protects the most vulnerable populations.

• Adults who are unsure of their vaccination history can be vaccinated or obtain a blood test to see if they are immune.

