Heavy downpours, parts of the Mid-South could see a total of 5 inches

MEAMPHIS, Tenn - Rain is in the forecast over the next several days, so don’t walk out the door without the umbrella.
So far totals have ranged from 0.25” to close to 3” (radar estimated) near Jonesboro. With rain staying in the forecast through late Saturday, we could see totals ranging from 3”-7” across the Mid-South.
Most of us are under a flood watch until Sunday morning. Rainfall totals just for Wednesday and Thursday morning will vary from 2”-4”.
WEATHER RIGHT NOW: Rain with Falling Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South
Areas that are prone to flood will flood, as well as low lying areas. Also, watch out for ponding on the side of roads.
Pack your patience as traffic WILL be affected. Don’t forget that headlights need to be on low beam when it’s raining.
Reminder: in the state of Tennessee it is ILLEGAL to have emergency lights on if you don’t have an emergency. A lot of people use them when rain is heavy, lowering visibility, and want other cars to see them.
Just drive slow. Leave early and expect delays.
IMPORTANT: Turn around, don’t drown.
Stay with FOX13's severe weather team as we continue to track this rainy event.
