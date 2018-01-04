Helena-West Helena residents without water for the next 12 to 24 hours, mayor says

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark - The town of Helena-West Helena will be without power for at least the next 12-24 hours.
According to Mayor Jay Hollowell's Facebook page, the water department has been trying to slow the water line break in order to fix it, but has not been successful so far.
The issue was because of a water line break on Yazoo Street.
The town's “antiquated” valves are not working and Hollowell said the city will have to shut off the water at tanks in the east side of town (the old city of Helena), though there would be reduced pressure on the west side of town (the old city of West Helena).
“Please also pray for our city employees and especially the water dept employees as they work as quickly as possible to restore service,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
The water department also issued a Boil-Water Advisory for the next two days for several areas in the town.
Those towns read as follows:
Arkansas Street East of Chickasaw, Don, Phillips, York, Frank Frost, Short Mobile, Nobel, Yazoo, Natchez, Francis, Missouri, and Pontotoc Streets.
