  • High flood waters close multiple roads across the Mid-South

    FOX13 is staying on top of roads closures across the Memphis Metro as flood waters continue to rise. 

    DeSoto County Roads: 

    • Hernando DeSoto River Park is closed until water recedes. 
    • Basslanding Road at DeSoto River Park
    • Clifton Road at the dead end west of Tulane Road

