High flood waters close multiple roads across the Mid-South

FOX13 is staying on top of roads closures across the Memphis Metro as flood waters continue to rise.
DeSoto County Roads:
- Hernando DeSoto River Park is closed until water recedes.
- Basslanding Road at DeSoto River Park
- Clifton Road at the dead end west of Tulane Road
