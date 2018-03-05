  • Highchairs recalled after multiple children injured

    A brand of high chairs has been recalled because it the chair can be unstable and pose a fall hazard to a child in the chair. 

    According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchairs rear legs can pivot out of position making the chair unstable. 

    Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it.

    If you own the highchair, stop using it immediately and call Graco for a free repair kit. 

